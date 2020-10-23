Work on Belagavi station building progressing fast says Ajay Kumar Singh

Bengaluru: Ajay Kumar Singh, GM, South Western Railway (SWR) along with railway officials on Friday inspected the progress of work at Belagavi station building and coaching terminal facilities on Thusday.

Work on station building and coaching terminal is progressing well and, due to the Covid pandemic, the target for completion of works at Belagavi is March 2022. The work is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. Along with a new station building at the main entrance, second entry is also coming up.

A coaching depot is also being provided at Belagavi that will enable it to become starting point for trains. This will also help in increasing number of trains from Belagavi as dependence on other cities for maintenance will come down.

In addition to establish the setup for coach maintenance, sick line and pit line are also coming up. These works are being taken up under doubling of Londa - Miraj section. Total cost of work is approximately Rs. 175 crore.