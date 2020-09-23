World Car-Free Day: Age old cycle is best

Bengaluru: Coronavirus outbreak in the country has forced the public to use their own transport mode and one of the most viable solution's is a bicycle. As September 22 is celebrated as World Car-Free Day, a day when most of the Bengaluru motorists are encouraged to give up their cars and choose a more environmentally friendly vehicle. Greenpeace India decided to observe World Car-Free Day by sending out a strong message on the streets.

Volunteers in Bengaluru set out on the morning of Tuesday to hold placards uring motorists to dump their fossil-fuel run vehicles and choose cycling or walking instead. Greenpeace Volunteers in Bengaluru gathered at Cubbon Park, one of the last remaining lung spaces in the chaotic city.

"Over the past few years, the usage of cars has increased significantly. People unnecessarily use cars. If they can use public transport or the metro, since they are running anyway it won't add to the pollution. Every car on the road adds to the emission levels.

I feel we should celebrate the car-free day and send a message to the people to choose eco-friendly options," said Hiral, a Greenpeace Volunteer who participated at the Bengaluru event on World Car-Free Day. Bengaluru urban planners, architects and transport experts came together to activate sustainable transport across the city.