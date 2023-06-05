World Environment day celebrations today; Sapling distribution to be held at Navarang Circle

Bengaluru: Those Bengalureans who yearn for a patch of green in their houses and their colonies would take this opportunity, on world environment day on 5 June (Monday) they would like to take home those shade-giving, fruit-bearing and flowering tree saplings from an event thoughtfully organised by the Sudaya Foundation, a renowned not-for-profit charity organization. The event will happen at 8am on Monday (June 5) near Navrang circle in Rajajinagar.

“We have chosen only those local varieties diverse at that, with an eye for sustaining the endemic biodiversity of the city. Our aim is to improve green cover over the city and let the birds nest there and improve the livability of the city” said Divya Rangenahally founder of Sudaya Foundation.

World Environment Day, a globally recognized event, served as the perfect platform for Sudaya Foundation to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire individuals to take action in preserving our planet in our own part of the city. By distributing a diverse range of plant saplings, including indigenous trees, flowering plants, and fruit-bearing trees, Sudaya Foundation aimed to encourage the community’s active involvement in promoting greenery and sustainable practices.

“The plant sapling distribution event provided individuals and families with an opportunity to contribute to the growth and preservation of the environment. Sudaya Foundation expects the citizens of the city to commit to planting and nurturing them in their homes, gardens, and community spaces. It is now proved that Trees play a vital role in combating climate change, improving air quality, conserving water resources, providing habitat for wildlife, and enhancing overall well-being. By fostering a sense of environmental responsibility, Sudaya Foundation aimed to instill sustainable practices within the community for a greener and more sustainable future.” Divya told.

World Environment Day is celebrated globally on June 5th every year to raise awareness and promote action towards environmental conservation. It serves as a reminder of the critical need to protect our planet and encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to take proactive measures for a sustainable future. Each year, World Environment Day focuses on a specific theme that addresses pressing environmental challenges and provides a platform for collective action. Through events, initiatives, and campaigns, this day inspires people worldwide to make a positive difference in their communities and the world at large. Bengaluru now being challenged on many environmental fronts needs to buckle up and bring back the ‘Garden city’ name.