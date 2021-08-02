Yediyurappa's State tour plan aimed at saving his mass image, securing future of his sons

Bengaluru: Former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa's only aim is to save his mass image in the party and politics as the veteran leader is determined to shape political future of his two sons. Despite not being in power, Yeddyurappa plans to undertake a tour of the State to strengthen the BJP.

Soon after resigning as chief minister, Yeddyurappa announced that he would not follow in the footsteps of senior leaders such as L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and others and be relegated to an advisory role. He even made it clear that he would not retire to a peaceful life by accepting a gubernatorial role if the BJP offered him one for making way for smooth leadership change.

While his son B Y Raghavendra is an MP, another one B Y Vijayendra is State BJP vice president. Yeddyurappa tried to get Assembly ticket for Vijayendra during last elections from Varuna, party high command refused to oblige him.

During his long political career since 1983, Yeddyurappa has never been known to take rest. He had been CM for seven years from 2006 to 2011 and 2019 to 2021. Even when he was in opposition for larger part of his political career, he took out tours and stayed in touch with the people. His close aides vouchsafe the fact that that the indefatigable veteran never relaxed in his entire political career whether he was in power or not.

Though Yeddyurappa belongs to Lingayat community, he has built his image as a mass leader cutting across all castes. He wants to save his mass leader image at least till the next Assembly elections.

In spite of his public proclamations that no one should meet him for ministerial posts and he would not interfere in the cabinet expansion, there has been a steady stream of legislators at his house seeking his support. It's an unmistakable indication that Yediyurappa has become power center after stepping down as CM and Bommai succeeded him. According to his close aides, the BJP veteran wants to continue as the power center and would play vital role in distribution of tickets in the next Assembly election.

The 79-year-old leader is meticulously chalking out his State tour programme after Ganesh Chaturthi. Even when he was infected with Covid-19 twice, he had not taken rest for more than a week.

By touring State he wants to send a strong message to his opponents in the party that his political domination has not ended and that he would not rest until a solid foundation is laid for a political future of his two sons.