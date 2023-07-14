Young scientist from Belagavi contributes to Chandrayaan-3

BENGALURU: A young scientist from Belagavi has made Karnataka state proud by contributing to Chandrayaan-3, which the country is looking forward to.



Prakash Padnekar of Anagadi village in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district has beenworking hard for Chandrayaan-3. A young scientist from Belagavi has supported the work that the entire country is proud of, and has been training as a young scientist in Sriharikota for the past 5 years.

Prakash also worked on Chandrayaan-2 which had failed due to technical fault. At present young scientist Prakash Padnekar has worked hard for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and Chandrayaan-3 was launched from Sriharikota successfully on Friday afternoon.

India's Chandrayaan-3 was launched on Friday at 2:35 PM from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. If this mission is successful, India will become the 4th country to land on the moon.

The State Speaker UT Khader wished success for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 in the Assembly House.