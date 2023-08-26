Young scientists convention to be held in Ahmadabad

Bagalakote ; The young scientists national convention to be conducted in Ahmadabad as pharmacological sector gives prominence for search said Indian pharmacological society president Dr Shiva Prakash Rathnam.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating three day conference on Pharmacology here on Friday organised by Sri Kumareshwar Medicine Science College in Bagalkote organised by S. Nijalingappa Medical College, the Indian Pharmacological Society, and BVV sangha. He highlighted the remarkable success of the conference, noting that a greater number of researchers participated compared to a similar conference held in Mysore. Dr. Ratnam emphasized the vital role of research in pharmacology, underlining the BVV Sangha's commitment to supporting research efforts financially. He encouraged pharmacologists to delve deeper into research and announced the upcoming National Youth Science Conference to be held in Ahmedabad, promising to benefit young scientists.

During his address, Dr. Ratnam lauded the efforts of businessmen and entrepreneurs who have contributed to the development of educational institutions across the country. He stressed that the nation's development hinges on the progress of educational institutions. The BVV Sangha's dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering development in the surrounding areas was commended.

Dr. YK Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Jammu, released a memoir as the chief guest. He underlined the significance of real education, asserting that learning extends beyond textbooks to encompass insights gained from the social fabric. Dr. Gupta urged for a transformation in the learning methods employed in Indian universities, advocating for an educational approach that integrates lessons from practical life and society.

Dr. Veeranna Charanthimatha, the working president of the BVV Sangha, presided over the event and spoke about the pride in hosting the International Conference of Pharmacists. He expressed hopes that the conference's discussions and dialogues would contribute to the advancement of a healthy society. The conference drew participation from around 1500 researchers, professors, and postgraduate students from both domestic and international backgrounds. Over 26 scientific conferences were conducted, facilitating the presentation, discussion, and seminar of approximately 500 research articles, thus unveiling new ideas and insights within the field of pharmacology.