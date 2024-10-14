Yousta continues accelerated expansion

Bengaluru: Yousta, Reliance Retail’s trendsetting youth fashion brand, continues its accelerated expansion with the opening of its latest store in Koramangala, Bengaluru. This new addition comes as Yousta continues to gain momentum, resonating with young, style-savvy consumers across India. Known for delivering fresh fashion at unbeatable prices, Yousta is quickly becoming a favourite among the youth, with its mix of vibrant styles and character merchandise.

At the launch event, Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, unveiled the brand’s latest collection, further cementing the brand’s position as a disruptor in youth fashion. “Yousta is taking youth fashion by storm with its on-trend, affordable offerings. Bangalore is a hub of young energy and creativity, and this store will serve as a key destination for trendsetters who are shaping the future of fashion. This not only marks our growth but also strengthens our commitment to redefining youth fashion in India,” said Prasad. He added that Yousta is poised to continue its expansion with a focus on empowering young fashion enthusiasts across the country.

With stores present in 27 cities, Yousta has become a leading destination for youth fashion.