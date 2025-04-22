Live
- T-Innovation Mahotsavam celebrated across State
- Inter results to be out today
- Special focus on grievance redressal, Collector tells officials
- SP visits Bommireddy Palle to promote peace
- Women’s Health Alert: Don’t Overlook These 9 Symptoms
- Officials instructed to solve PGRS petitions within time schedule
- ‘Zero shadow’ to hit Bengaluru on April 24
- Our govt is of action, not words: Minister Savitha
- Justice will be ensured to all complainants: SP Ratna
- SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff
Bengaluru: At exactly 12.17 PM on April 24, when the sun is directly overhead, Bengaluru will experience the ‘zero shadow’ phenomenon, according to scientists at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of IIA’s Science Communication, Public Outreach, and Education (SCOPE) section, said that during this event, the sun reaches its zenith, causing vertical objects to cast no visible shadows as they fall directly beneath them.
All locations in India situated below the Tropic of Cancer—including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mangaluru—experience Zero Shadow Day, Ramanujam told PTI. In Bengaluru, this occurs typically around April 24–25 and again on August 18, he added. Zero Shadow Day will reach the Tropic of Cancer on June 21, the summer solstice and the end of Uttarayana—the sun’s northward journey in the Hindu calendar, Ramanujam further said.