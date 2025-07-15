Zonal Commissioner flags 250 violations in 3-km stretch, orders demolition

Bengaluru: A recent inspection by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner Ramesh K.N., IAS, has uncovered widespread unauthorised constructions in a short 3-km stretch of Whitefield. The inspection, held on June 13, revealed an alarming 200 to 250 violations including illegal layouts, unauthorised commercial activity, and buildings constructed in contravention of BBMP norms.

The Zonal Commissioner, accompanied by officials, surveyed key roads in the area — Mims Gulmohar Road, Athashri Road, Prithvi Layout, Pattandur Agrahara ECC Road, and ECC Road. Following the inspection, Ramesh directed Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Whitefield Sub Division, Gururaj, to take immediate action against all encroachments and to issue demolition notices where necessary.

As part of the compliance process, the AEE was instructed to share copies of notices and action taken reports with the Zonal Commissioner and local residents.

However, more than three weeks since the directive, residents say there has been little visible enforcement.

Many illegal constructions reportedly remain untouched, raising concerns over administrative inaction and the effectiveness of urban regulation in the rapidly growing Whitefield region.

Civic groups and resident welfare associations have urged BBMP to expedite enforcement and ensure accountability across departments. A detailed follow-up sheet has been made public to track developments: