12-Years-Old Boy Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Allegedly Impregnating A Teenager

Police in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district said that a 12-year-old boy was detained for reportedly impregnating a teenage girl, who gave birth to a child.The boy was arrested by the Thanjavur All Women Police under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



As per police, the police outpost at Government Rajah Mirasudar Hospital informed them that a 17-year-old girl who is a minor had given birth to a baby girl just a few days earlier. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the girl and the 12-year-old boy had been in a relationship for a few years and that she had become pregnant.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the youngster and placed him in the Government Home in Thanjavur under the POCSO Act.