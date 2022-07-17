18-Year-Old Neet Aspirant In Tamil Nadu Comitted Suicide

An 18-year-old NEET candidate committed herself on Friday night at her Ariyalur residence. Nishanthi was the daughter of Natarajan and Umarani of Colony Street in Ariyalur, according to sources. Her father has spent the last 13 years working as a welder overseas. Nishanthi attended a private school and received a total marks of 529 out of final total of 600 for her Class 12 exam in 2020–2021.



Last year, she took the NEET and received a 160. She subsequently enrolled in a Tiruchy coaching facility and began preparing for the Sunday test. According to the police, Nishanthi had been sad and in depression for the previous week due to exam anxiety. She committed suicide on Friday evening, and her mother discovered her body on Saturday morning. Police opened an investigation and transferred the deceased for an autopsy to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, few days back a 12 class student also committed suicide. The allegedly reason for the suicide was the torture of her teachers on her. According to the police, the student from a private higher secondary school in Chinna Salem, Tamil Nadu, near to Kallakurichi, committed herself on Tuesday night and left behind a note in which she accused two teachers of mistreating her.

Even though the professors denied the allegations, the young person's parents and relatives, R Srimathi, blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem highway on Wednesday while hurling obscenities at the school administration.