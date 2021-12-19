1971 war win inspired this young man to join IAF

Chennai: Completing his B.Com degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1972, R Vijayakumar like any other bright Tamil Brahmin started pursuing chartered accountancy.

Hoever, the bug to serve in the Armed forces that bit him soon after India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war buzzed intensely inside him. Quitting a career in numbers, he became a Commissioned Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1976 and served for just over three score years.

"It was India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan that inspired me to join the forces. Otherwise, I would have continued with accountancy to come up in life like any other middle class person," he told IANS.

He also took part in IPKF and Kargil operations. Though, he quit a career in the accounting profession in favour of Armed forces, he was involved in the world of financial numbers at IAF.

As Director of Financial Planning responsible for Planning and Budgeting of capital acquisition of IAF amounting to Rs 15,000 crore per annum.

Prior to retirement, Group Captain Vijayakumar was the Financial Advisor to the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Air Command responsible for operations in the entire northern sector, including Jammu and Kashmir and Siachen glacier.

A recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal, he was awarded Commendation Medallion by the Chief of Air Staff and Air Officer Commanding in Chief on four occasions in recognition of service.

"The Armed forces gives an opportunity to enhance a person's qualifications. I completed law from the Jodhpur University, Master's degree in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management (IRPM) from Nagpur University and a Master of Management Studies from Osmania University," Vijayakumar said.

Retiring from IAF in 2007, he joined the Madras Management Association (MMA) as Executive Director. A golf player, he had accompanied the Indian Golf Team to take part in international tournaments.