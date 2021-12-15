Activists Criticized Faulty Construction For A Section Of The Check Dam Wall At Anaikatti In Coimbatore Collapsing

Due to heavy monsoon rainfall, a part of the check dam from Thumanur to Chembukkarai near Anaikatti collapsed.According to sources, it was built with Rs 8 lakh from the District Rural Development Agency under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (DRDA). The rain had actually shown the poor construction work. It is claimed that wild animals used to drink from this check dam. While a forest official stated that the wild animals fulfill their needs of water from the other sources of the water provided by the department but not with the check dam.

K Kalidas, the founder of Osai, an NGO specializing in environmental concerns and wildlife protection, stated that this shows that the government authorities have wasted the taxpayer's money by carrying out the job in a haste. Theybelieve the contractor may have utilized substandard materials, causing the dam to collapse in a matter of months. A check dam that prevents a perennial stream from flowing freely should not be built. In the Nilgiris district, for example, one was built near Mukurthi National Park. A check dam that stops the movement of micro and aquatic organisms should not be raised, according to experts. As a result, officials should conduct thorough and scientific research to determine when and where a dam should be built, taking into account the needs of both humans and animals. They believe the contractor may have utilized substandard materials, causing the dam to collapse in a matter of months.

According to environmental activist K Mohanraj, water will not be accessible in the check dam throughout the summer. Previously, wild elephants would seek water wherever it was available. Building a check dam is incompatible with scientific wildlife management. He explained that in Tamil Nadu, 95% of the current check dams built under various projects have failed completely. Despite this, government authorities continue to make the same mistake by building new check dams. Avoid sand mining, road construction in streams, and other similar activities. The restoration of a stream is the restoration of biodiversity.

Following repeated efforts, Periyanaickenpalayam BDO and DRDA Project Director Kavitha were unavailable for comment. Another check dam at Chinnathadagam is similarly in poor repair. GS Sameera, the district collector, has yet to intervene.