Live
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
- Telangana: Women beat up fake Swami in Thorrur
Amit Shah to meet industrialists in Chennai
According to the BJP leaders, Shah's visit is aimed at activating the party's grass-roots workers in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu on Saturday to meet party workers and industrialists.
On his arrival, Shah will meet first industrialists in Chennai. He will also meet party leaders from the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency at a marriage hall in Kovilambakkam.
According to the BJP leaders, Shah's visit is aimed at activating the party's grass-roots workers in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
BJP will contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the AIADMK and the party expects to win 11 seats, which include Chennai South, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and a few other seats.
AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is also scheduled to meet Shah in Chennai.
BJP sources told IANS that the expelled AIADMK leader, O. Panneerselvam, has also sought an appointment with the Home Minister is likely to meet him.
From Chennai, Shah will leave for Vellore in a chopper to attend a public rally on Sunday.