BJP leader calls revised Rs 50 auto fare ‘eyewash’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Wednesday dismissed the state government’s revised minimum autorickshaw fare of Rs 50 as a “joke” and an “eyewash”, claiming that the official rate bore little resemblance to fares charged to passengers.

Criticising the state authorities, Thirupathy alleged that the administration had failed to enforce basic regulations governing autorickshaw operations. He said traffic police and transport officials had been unable to curb violations by auto drivers, including overcharging, driving without prescribed uniforms, using mobile phones while driving and routinely travelling on the wrong side of the road.

His remarks came after the state government revised autorickshaw meter fares following a gap of 13 years. Questioning the move, Thirupathy said the official rates did not reflect the ground reality.

The BJP leader also alleged that commuters routinely faced harassment, with autorickshaw drivers demanding exorbitant fares, behaving disrespectfully and refusing to take passengers to their requested destinations.