L&O in TN worst since Independence: DMK

Chennai: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday said the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was “worst since Independence” and there were severe policing issues over the last six months since the TVK government came to power.

Alleging a complete breakdown in the state’s law and order machinery, Elangovan claimed that at least one murder is happening daily in Chennai, pointing to a daylight murder of a youth in Adyar on Tuesday.

He accused the government of “inaction”, stating that “nobody cares” and the administration is failing to act. “The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was “worst since Independence,” he said.

Elangovan also levelled serious allegations against the TVK cadres, accusing them of being involved in numerous crimes, including drug trafficking and attacks on women and children.

He cited a specific incident near Perambur where a TVK office-bearer allegedly misbehaved with a two-and-a-half-year-old child, sparking agitation from the parents. Highlighting major lapses in prison security, Elangovan questioned the administration over the recent breakout at the Theni sub-jail, where 17 inmates escaped, and 13 were subsequently re-arrested.

“What were the prison officials doing? How can 17 people escape from the prison?” Elangovan told PTI Videos. Mocking TNCC chief Manickam Tagore for stating that TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would not let corrupt individuals escape, Elangovan said Tagore is “acting as a chief spokesperson of TVK” instead of functioning as the state Congress president.

On the civic front, Elangovan welcomed the state government’s move to revise and fix auto fares after a gap of 13 years. Citing the rising prices of petrol and diesel, he noted that the fare fixation is a positive step that will do good for auto drivers.