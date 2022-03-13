Couple Got Arrested By Police In Tamil Nadu For Stealing Newborn Baby From Government Hospital

Police in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district have arrested a couple for reportedly stealing a newborn infant from a government hospital. The accused have been identified as Tiruvallur residents Sathya, 30 years old and Ramu, 34 years old.



According to the sources, the accused pair allegedly kidnapped the infant from the hospital after the baby's mother Sujatha, 24 years old, left the child in the care of another patient and went to the washroom. Sujatha returned from the restroom and discover the baby was vanished. Other patients on the ward where Sujatha was admitted reported seeing a guy and a woman racing out with the infant boy.

Sujatha and her husband Prabakaran, both Arcot residents, later filed a police report with the Vishnu Kanchi police station. The accused couple was apprehended at a bus stop after police initiated a manhunt.

During questioning, the pair stated that an old woman had given them the baby. Sujatha had given birth to a newborn boy three days prior and was in the hospital under the care of a doctor.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the baby was stolen or missing from their biological parents. Another case witnessing an abandoned newborn baby was saved in the Kancheepuram region of Tamil Nadu a few years ago in a similar occurrence. The baby, who was laying in the bushes, was saved by a passerby. The youngster is two months old, according to reports. When a passerby came to a halt to relieve himself, he observed the baby.