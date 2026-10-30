DVAC raids 25 locations linked to K N Nehru over MAWS job scam

Chennai/Tiruchirappalli: The DVAC on Thursday launched extensive searches at 25 places across Tamil Nadu linked to former minister and DMK leader K N Nehru in connection with an alleged multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tiruchirapalli after the raids, the DMK MLA said the raiding officials did not question him extensively. He added that the officials seized two laptops along with some documents. “They didn’t ask me anything. They came and searched every place. They checked the entire premises. They wrote down what items were taken,” Nehru told reporters.

Nehru expressed confidence in the legal process, stating the party will face these actions in court just as they successfully fought land-grabbing allegations during former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s tenure. Addressing the media in Chennai, TVK Minister R Nirmal Kumar detailed that approximately 2,300 candidates were allegedly charged between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh each.

He further claimed that the recruitment process intentionally bypassed the TNPSC, routing the postings through Anna University instead, and noted that digital evidence supporting these transactions has been secured. The raids follow the registration of a case against Nehru and others, acting on a recent directive from the Madras High Court.

The court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initially flagged the irregularities to the state police in October 2025. According to the investigation, bribes were systematically collected from candidates in exchange for government postings in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department during Nehru’s tenure as minister.