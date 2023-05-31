Eye on LS polls : AIADMK survey to shortlist candidates

Chennai: Getting ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is conducting internal surveys for shortlisting its candidates. Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when it won just one out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, and the subsequent ouster from power in the 2021 Assembly polls have put the party in a tight corner.

What made matters worse was the exit of senior leader and former Chief Minister, O. Paneerselvam, from the party after serious differences with the present AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The AIADMK, which has categorically stated that it will head the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, is now selecting candidates on a foolproof basis without any complaints from any corner regarding the final selection of party nominees.

A senior AIADMK leader known to be close to Palaniswami told IANS, “The party is conducting a detailed internal assessment of the probable candidates to see how they are accepted in their respective constituencies. The party is using the service of seasoned professionals to get inputs regarding selection of candidates.”

The AIADMK will be contesting the polls with its back to the wall, as the Paneerselvam faction has left the party and the public acceptability of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Another difficulty the party is likely to face is the final seat-sharing with the BJP, which is keen to contest more seats in next year’s Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

In 2019, the party along with the BJP had contested 39 seats, but lost in 38, winning only the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

Interestingly, the party leadership has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating that Theni MP O.P. Raveendranathan, the son of Paneerselvam, is no longer a member of the AIADMK, whick reduces AIADMK’s strength in the Lower House to zero. (IANS)