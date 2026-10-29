Govt sanctions Rs 57 cr to distribute free milch cows to rural women

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 57 crore for the financial year 2026-27 to distribute free milch cows to 10,000 eligible women in rural areas. The initiative follows an announcement in the 2026-27 state budget.

Highlighting that Tamil Nadu is a national leader in milk production and procurement, a circular said the scheme aims to further boost milk output and secure the livelihoods of rural women by providing 10,000 eligible beneficiaries with milch cows annually.

Further explaining the scheme, a senior official on Wednesday said it was designed to create high-yielding dairy assets that drive multiple socio-economic benefits across the state, including enhancing the livelihoods and regular income of rural women through sustainable income-generating activities and increasing overall milk production and strengthening dairy cooperatives.

“In addition, the scheme will also promote scientific dairy farming practices and proper animal husbandry management, improving family nutritional security and empowering women through economic independence,” he added.

He said that under this programme, each beneficiary will receive a healthy, high-yielding crossbred milch cow capable of producing a minimum of eight litres of milk per day.

Noting that beyond ensuring a steady, routine source of income for the beneficiary families, the initiative is structured for long-term asset creation, the official said, “through proper veterinary care and scientific management, each cow is expected to calve three to four times over a five-year period, paving the way for sustained economic growth and long-term prosperity in rural communities”.