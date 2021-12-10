Kattankulathur: SRM honours special kids

Kattankulathur (Tamil Naidu) : SRM College of Occupational Therapy (SRM OT) observed World Disability Day at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC) here by honouring three special children (K Vijay, A Ravi Varma, and T Hemavarshani) who have proved to be great achievers in spite of their physical deficiencies.

Along with these children, 15 others were provided Teaching Learning Materials (TLM) under the Government of India's ADIP (Assistance to disabled persons for Purchase/fitting of Aids/Appliances) scheme. All these children are undergoing therapy sessions at SRM OT.

The chief guest at the event was Deputy Registrar (Admin), National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Divyangjan, Government of India) S Sankara Narayanan.

Addressing the students, Sankara Narayanan said, "Your contribution is going to be excellent and remarkable. An inclusive society is the need of the hour now. Previously, we lived in large families, and taking care of special children used to be convenient. Now we live in a nuclear family. It has become the duty of the government to take care of this society, hence, NIEPMD. Tamil Nadu government is the best in India for treating people with disabilities. Our government is always there to sort out any issues."

In his welcome address, SRM Dean (OT), Dr U Ganapathy Sankar, said, "Disability is not a sickness but a disorder. We at SRM OT help affected children to live an independent life."

SRM MCH&RC's Pro VC (Medical and Health Sciences), Dr Lt Col A Ravikumar urged parents to be determined towards success. "The success of having these three children defy their physical deficiencies was possible because of their courage of conviction, self-belief, hard work as well as well as able guidance from the experts at the SRM OT."

SRM OT is one of the oldest colleges in this specialty in India and has done yeoman service to children born with disabilities such as autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and the like to help them mainstream into conventional society with appropriate job opportunities.