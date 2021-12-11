Madurai Has Banned Unvaccinated People From Entering Public Places

District collector Dr. S. Aneesh Sekhar has said that people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed admission into public locations in Madurai district from December 13. The order stated by him said that "those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks, and liquor stores," report published byNDTV.



The District Collector informed that people who are not vaccinated will be not able to access any of the public places including hotels, shopping malls, and other commercial premises. The administration had previously offered participants one week to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Although the authorities are taking measurable steps to send the people to the nearby centers who are not yet vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports that Tamil Nadu has given out 7,46,84,956 COVID-19 vaccination doses to date. Tamil Nadu recorded 688 new Covid-19 cases, 739 recoveries, and 11 people succumbed to the disease on December 10. There are 7,821 active cases. Whereas the data issued by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, India recorded 7,992 new COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,46,682,736 and the total death toll to 4,75,128, raising the total caseload to 3,46,682,736 and the total death toll rise up to 4,75,128, respectively on December 11, 2021. Today, there were 9,265 recoveries across the country.