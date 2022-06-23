Sub-Variant Of Omicron Can Be Likely Responsible For The Surge In COVID Cases In Tamil Nadu

The unexpected increase of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu may be caused by Omicron sub-variant BA.5. The sub-variant was discovered in 25.2% of SARS-CoV-2 samples sent for whole genome sequencing so far in June, up from only 4% in May.

Data on the appearance of BA.2.38 and BA.5 sub-variants in May-June 2022, released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, revealed that BA.5 was the third-highest sub-variant detected in the samples sequenced in June as of now. The most common sub-variant, BA.2.38 Omicron, was found in roughly 35 percent of samples, but BA.2, which has been around for a while, was found in 26.9 percent of samples.

The most common Omicron variant reported in the State at the moment is the BA.2.38 sub-variant. Maharashtra also reported a pattern that was similar.

The quick increase in the BA.5 sub-variant, though, was more noteworthy. The Health Department observed that this could be the cause of the abrupt increase of COVID-19 cases in the State, which has resulted in symptomatic disease. According to the conclusions, BA.4 circulation in the State was not particularly important.

According to P. Senthilkumar, secretary of health, said there has been an increase in the BA.5 sub-variant. He continued that the major tools for preventing the surge are still the mask, hand washing, physical separation, and immunisation.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Department, Tamil Nadu recorded 771 additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 34,63,068. The death toll remained at 38,026, with no fatalities. 459 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours, totaling 34,20,364, leaving 4,678 people with current infections.