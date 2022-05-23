The Body Of A Sixth Quarry Worker Was Discovered In Tamil Nadu

The NDRF team found the body of P Rajendran, the sixth worker, after eight days of operations to rescue six people trapped at the Adaimithipankulam stone quarry in Tirunelveli following a rockslide began.The death count in the rockslide triggered by a boulder rolling down the 300-foot-deep quarry now stands at four. At the medical college hospital, two personnel are recovering.



The rescuers have been manually removing boulders by drilling or using controlled explosions to move larger blocks in the path of their search since Saturday. They restricted the search area down to the area surrounding the crashed truck in which Rajendran was reported to be.

Around 8 p.m., the NDRF team eventually extracted 42-year-old Rajendran's decayed body from the wreckage after some controlled explosions and laborious clearance. The deceased was taken to the Tirunelveli government medical college hospital for a post-mortem examination.

S Selvam, P Murugan, and M Selvakumar were the three others that perished, in addition to Rajendran. On May 15, Vijay and Murugan were rescued alive and sent to the hospital.

On charges of culpable murder and inflicting death by negligence, four people were detained: quarry operator 'Chamber' Selvaraj and his son Kumar, quarry licence holder Sankara Narayanan, and manager Sebastian, reported The Times Of India. Vinod, the assistant director of Mines, was also suspended for failing to act against quarry infractions.