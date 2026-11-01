Tough contest for prestigious Guntur mayoral post

Guntur: A tough contest is expected in Guntur Municipal Corporation elections between the ruling TDP alliance and Opposition YSRCP for the prestigious Guntur mayor post. However, political observers note that TDP alliance candidate Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna has an edge over YSRCP candidate Tadikonda Naga Padma Sridevi (Tadikonda Sridevi).

Lakshmi Aparna enjoys the support of Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Guntur East MLA Naseer Ahmed, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, Prathipadu MLA B Ramanjaneyulu and MLC Alapati Raja. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party leaders, extensively campaigned in support of Lakshmi Aparna, which made her to have confidence of winning the elections.

Aparna assured voters that she would focus on improving infrastructure in Guntur city and resolve civic problems.

Meanwhile, former minister Ambati Rambabu, MLA Lella Appi Reddy, former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy and YSRCP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Noori Fatima conducted extensive election campaigns in support of Sridevi.

Leaders of both TDP and YSRCP are pinned hopes on various development initiatives implemented during their tenure.