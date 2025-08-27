10 lakh farmers with Sada Bainama lands will get title deeds soon: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Nearly 10 lakh farmers who owned Sada Bainama lands will get title deeds soon. With the Telangana High Court delivering a historical judgment, the farmers will get their full rights on Sada Bainama lands in the state. Farmers were demanding to regularize the Sada Bainama lands which were bought from others by entering agreements in bond papers and white papers decades ago.

State Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the applications for Sada Bainama will be resolved through the Bhu Bharati Act. He said that applications were received from the people but the 2020 ROR Act did not provide a way to resolve these applications. As a result, 9.26 lakh applications remained unresolved and some people approached the High Court regarding this.

The government included clear provisions in the Bhu Bharati Act with the intention of solving this Sada Bainama land issue. 8.60 lakh applications were received during the meetings held to resolve the problems of farmers and people under Bhu Bharathi Act. The government will work with determination to find a solution to every application, he added.