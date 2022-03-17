Top 10 Places You Must Visit in Hyderabad - 2022

Travelling is such a wonderful hobby that helps you reach different places, meet different people, and explore different cultures. If you are a traveller who wishes to explore a new place this time, we will suggest Hyderabad.

See the top 10 places you should visit in Hyderabad.

Charminar :

Charminar is one of the oldest heritage sites in India known for its architecture and design. It is a must to visit place in Hyderabad.













Golconda Fort :

Golconda Fort is another place that is known for its culture and heritage. The ticket charges are minimal for locals and a bit extra for foreigners.













Old City

Old City is a must-visit place in Hyderabad if you are a first-timer. You can do shopping, visit monuments, and taste the different cuisines of Hyderabad.













Salarjung Museum

The museum has stunning collections of stones, sculptures, bronze statues, wood carvings etc.













Hussain Sagar Lake

It is a heart-shaped artificial lake that is famous for boating and parks. The statue of Buddha is the major attraction of the lake.













Birla Mandir

It is one of the famous temples built entirely with marble, reflecting the South Indian and Oriya architecture.













Ramoji Film City

It is a must-visit place in the city famous for film shootings, lawns and tourism. It takes a complete day to visit this place.













Chilkur Balaji Temple

Chilkur Balaji, also known as Visa Balaji, is the holy god worshipped by foreigners to get out of their visa problems.













Nehru Zoological Park

Nehru Zoological Park is famous for its Wildlife, Zoo, and Rides. It includes Safari Park, Children's train and Natural history museum.













Shamirpet

It is famous for its artificial lake and birds. It is open every day from Monday to Sunday. You can also visit the deer park near Shamirpet.















