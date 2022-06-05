12 held for obscene dance at bar in KPHB

Hyderabad: The Commissioner's special operation team, Madhapur zone, on intervening night of Friday and Saturday, raided Club Musthi Bistro Bar & Pub in KPHB for running the pub illegally by its management without obtaining any valid permission from the concerned authorities, by engaging girls to lure the customers by doing obscene gestures/dances and violating the excise rules. The pub owner Shiva Prasad Reddy, managers Vishnu of Srikakulam and Krisha were absconding. Police arrested 12 persons including manager Pradeep Kumar, dancers and customers. During the raid, the police noticed that some nine women were indulging in obscene acts and luring customers by exposing their body, dancing on the floor and trying to engage them for immoral acts and causing annoyance to other customers in the bar & pub. Besides, the D.J music system was playing beyond permissible decibels along with disco lights by violating the rules. The police seized one DJ mixer, one controller, one crossover and one hookah flavour box. The 12 accused along with seized incriminating material were handed over to SHO, KPHB police station. The pub owner Shiva Prasad Reddy, managers Vishu and Krishna were found absconding.