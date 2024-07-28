15 peddlers arrested, 54 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: State Enforcement Directorate (Excise) and state police busted a Ganja racket in a joint operation at Dhoolpet , which was once the hub of illicitly distilled liquor supply, in the city and arrested 15 persons. The excise officials seized 54 KG Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

Director of Excise Enforcement Kamal Hasan Reddy told the media that Dhulpet emerged as the epicenter for Ganja smuggling in the city in the recent years. The police targeted Dhoolpet free from ganja smuggling by August 31 this year.

Kamal Hasan Reddy said that special operations were launched recently to prevent drug abuse and a large amount of ganja has been seized . 15 accused have been arrested in connection with ganja smuggling from Dhoolpet area and it was found that ganja which was caught within the GHMC have their roots in Dhoolpet . 1000 policemen have already been specially trained to prevent narcotics smuggling .

Teh special teams were probing the Ganja smuggling in the icty from Andhra Pradesh. Police suspected the smugglers were purchasing ganja from Visakhapatnam tribal habitations and brought it to the city through various channels.