Live
- Top 5 Must-Visit Destinations before the year ends
- Luxury meets wilderness: 5 must-visit nature reserves and resorts in Saudi
- Jagan will be served with privileges notice, says Yanamala
- Spreading the idea of India, its culture
- Weaning young minds away from drugs
- Gross injustice to emerging states like Telangana
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th July 2024
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offers silk cloths to goddess Bhagyalakshmi amid Bonalu festival
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 28 July, 2024
- The elegance of Hyderabadi khada dupatta: A timeless tradition
Just In
15 peddlers arrested, 54 kg ganja seized
State Enforcement Directorate (Excise) and state police busted a Ganja racket in a joint operation at Dhoolpet , which was once the hub of illicitly distilled liquor supply, in the city and arrested 15 persons.
Hyderabad: State Enforcement Directorate (Excise) and state police busted a Ganja racket in a joint operation at Dhoolpet , which was once the hub of illicitly distilled liquor supply, in the city and arrested 15 persons. The excise officials seized 54 KG Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession.
Director of Excise Enforcement Kamal Hasan Reddy told the media that Dhulpet emerged as the epicenter for Ganja smuggling in the city in the recent years. The police targeted Dhoolpet free from ganja smuggling by August 31 this year.
Kamal Hasan Reddy said that special operations were launched recently to prevent drug abuse and a large amount of ganja has been seized . 15 accused have been arrested in connection with ganja smuggling from Dhoolpet area and it was found that ganja which was caught within the GHMC have their roots in Dhoolpet . 1000 policemen have already been specially trained to prevent narcotics smuggling .
Teh special teams were probing the Ganja smuggling in the icty from Andhra Pradesh. Police suspected the smugglers were purchasing ganja from Visakhapatnam tribal habitations and brought it to the city through various channels.