16 suffer in dog-bites; four serious
Hyderabad: As many as 16 persons were injured, four seriously, on Saturday night in the Vinakaynagar area of Balanagar when a street dog attacked them. The incident happened when the victims were walking on a road. Among the injured was a girl aged three years. Members of the GHMC Kukatpally dog squad reached the spot. They caught the canine after struggling for nearly two hours, according to eyewitnesses.
