172 caught for drunken driving

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against drunk driving, Cyberabad traffic police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunk driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. During the weekend, Cyberabad traffic police apprehended over 172 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol.

With the increase in alcohol impairment-related crashes in Cyberabad limits, the traffic police led an enforcement drive against intoxicated drivers in various locations under Commissionerate limits.

According to Cyberabad traffic police, the police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. During the drive, of a total of 172, police nabbed 123 two-wheeler drivers, 11 three-wheeler drivers, 37 four-wheeler drivers, and one heavy vehicle driver. Police said 18 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court.

In a special drive to curb the drunken driving, police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. According to police, so far 824 drunk drivers have been sentenced to imprisonment from one to ten days, and 227 drunk drivers have been sentenced to do social service for two days.

Further, 99 driving licences were also suspended for two to six months by the RTO based on the orders of magistrates. The courts also have imposed a fine of Rs 2,87,20,600 on all the violators.

The Cyberabad police warned citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to ten years in jail along with a fine.