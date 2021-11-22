18-month-old dies after coming under father's car in Hyderabad

A 18-month-old boy died after coming under a car that is being driven by his father here under LB Nagar police station limits on Sunday.



Going into details, a couple -- Lakshman and Rani from Zaheerabad was working as an watchman in an apartment in Cosmopolitan colony in LB Nagar. The couple has a daughter and a son. Lakshman on Sunday washed a car belonging to the owner of a flat in the apartment.

While driving the car into the apartment, his daughter arrived and Lakshman took her into the her. Noticing his sister getting into the car, Satwik also rushed towards the vehicle. However, Lakshman who was unaware of his son coming, drove the car forward.

Sathwik came under the front wheels of the car and was seriously injured. He was shifted to Kamineni hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.