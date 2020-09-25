19-year-old girl jumps off flyover in Hyderabad

A 19-year-old girl jumped to death from a flyover at Seethaphalmandi in Secunderabad here on Thursday night. The girl is said to have been depressed after her boyfriend asked her some time to decide on marriage.

The girl, a resident of Seethaphalmandi has done her intermediate. She had been in a relationship with a boy of the same area for the past three years which forced her to take their relationship to the next level. She compelled her boyfriend to marry her for which he asked her to wait some time.



On Thursday night, she called up her boyfriend and asked him to meet on the flyover at Seethaphalmandi. She again asked him to decide on marriage which ensued to a heated argument between the two. Enraged over the boyfriend's attitude, she jumped from the flyover and died.



The incident which occurred around 11 pm came a shocker to the residents in the locality. They alerted the police who rushed her to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint of the girl's father, the police registered a case against the boy. An investigation is underway.

