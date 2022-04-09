2-day V-Cs' conference kickstarts at JNTU-H

Hyderabad: Executive chairman of Cyient Dr BVR Mohan Reddy stressed the need to bridge the gap between learning and job readiness.

Attending as chief guest at the inaugural session on the first day of the two-day conference of All India Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Universities at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on Friday, he said that lack of skill sets were causing hurdles in employability.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad called on the focus needed for giving a boost to the creativity and ignite the young minds to question the fundamentals of what they learn. Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) stressed designing course curricula keeping in view the emerging trends in various fields of technology.

The national conference was organised by the TSCHE and JNTU-H marking the occasion of the Golden Jubilee year of JNTU-H. The conference will discuss different themes like curriculum pedagogy and student support, universities for technology innovation, industry-academia interaction, best practices in technical education; affiliation, examinations and evaluation systems, governance of autonomous institutions and the role of universities.

Earlier, the inaugural session of the two-day event commenced with the lighting of lamp and a prayer song. Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-H welcomed the participating VCs from various universities across the country.

Senior academic administrators, experts from industry, principals, directors, chairpersons and secretaries of academic institutions were among those who took part in the conference.