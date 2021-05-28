2-DG drug free for Covid patients at Telangana government hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to supply the anti-Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG), developed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), free of cost to the critically-ill corona patients, who are undergoing medical treatment in government hospitals, mainly Gandhi and TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) in Hyderabad. Soon after the drug manufacturing company Dr Reddy's Labs announced drug's commercial price at Rs 990 per packet, Medical and Health department officials held informal talks with the company management on Friday and got the assurance of supply of the drug at subsidized prices to the government. One of the major pharma companies in India, Dr Reddy's Labs also announced the official launch of drug would be in June.

The indigenously developed 2DG drug is being used to provide treatment to Covid patients with moderate and severe symptoms mainly suffering from lung infection and breathing problems. The officials of the Health department said the government had requested the drug manufacturing company to supply a few doses from the second batch of 10,000 drug packets released in the market this morning for limited use in select hospitals in the country for emergency use.

"The efficacy of the drug will be tested in Gandhi Hospital before giving bulk orders," a senior official said, adding that the medical authorities have taken feedback on drug performance from different sources in the country. The government wanted to promote the use of drug extensively for the speedy recovery of critical patients. The use of 2DG drug will definitely help the government reduce financial burden in providing ICU (Intensive Care Unit) treatment to the patients, officials say.