2 killed in Kukatpally building mishap

Hyderabad: Two construction workers were killed and a few other persons sustained injuries when the slab of an under construction building collapsed at Kukatpally on Saturday afternoon. The victims were identified as Daya Shankar (30) and Anand (25), both residents of Kukatpally and natives of Ranga Reddy district.

Police said that a group of workers were at the site when the centring of the fourth-floor slab collapsed and caved in. The victims got trapped under the steel and concrete rubble. Even a pillar collapsed.

There were five workers on the fourth floor when the slab collapsed. While three managed to escape, two got buried under the debris. It took nearly seven hours for the rescue teams to take out the first body. One of the injured workers was shifted to a hospital.

There was a girls' hostel adjacent to the building which collapsed, and the local people said that if the slab had collapsed on the other side, it would have fallen on the hostel causing greater damage.

The GHMC authorities were investigating the reasons behind the building collapse to find whether the builder failed in following the safety norms in laying the slabs in the multi-floor building.