2 petitions seek quash of FIRs for defamatory posts against CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice N Tukaramji on Thursday issued notices to the State government and the de facto complainant police constable M A Wasim Akram on two petitions filed by one Nalla Balu, who posted defamatory and derogatory comments on his ‘X’ (Twitter) account against CM Revanth Reddy. He directed them to respond by June 25.

Balu @ Durgam Shashidar Goud of Patancheru (Sangareddy district) had posted “No Vision, No Mission.. only 20% commission!.. this is how the 15-month rule of Revanth Reddy government is in State & Congress is the scourge of the State!... if the field is affected by the pest, people will be disturbed’.

The de facto complainant stated that Balu’s content against the CM is defamatory and demeaning; it was copied by the petitioner from the BRS Twitter account and posted by changing the photograph with that of Reddy.

Two FIR were registered against the petitioner--no.13 of 2025 in PS CCPS Karimnagar, TSCSP (TG Cyber Security Bureau) for offences U/s. 192, 353(1)(b), 352, 356 r/w. 61(2) BNS, 67 ITA Act, 2008 and no.8 of 2025 registered in PS CCPS Ramagundam, TSCSB for offences U/s. 192, 353(1)(b), 352, 356 r/w. 61(2) BNS, 67 ITA Act, 2008.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that he has been falsely implicated in both cases; the FIRs don’t disclose any offence. The petitioner cited a SC judgment that in such cases the complaint should be lodged by an officer in-charge of a PS, that too with prior approval of the superior officer; the officer is empowered to conduct a preliminary inquiry and the punishment, if proved, is punishable for three years or more, but less than seven years. He filed a criminal petition seeking quash of FIRs.

For filing of counter-affidavits, the case was adjourned to June 25.