22 TMREIS student secured seats in medical colleges

Hyderabad: Around 22 students of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) secured seats in prestigious medical colleges across the state in the first round of counselling for NEET UG-2024.

According to TMREIS officials, students from 204 Telangana Minorities Residential Junior Colleges (TMRJCS) were selected by written examination and technical interview for the TMREIS Centres of Excellence.

These selected students were enrolled in TMREIS Centres of Excellence for IIT and NEET coaching. Out of the 206 students who appeared for NEET-UG 2024, 137 students (85 boys and 52 girls) have successfully qualified. In the first phase of counselling, 22 students have now secured free medical seats. “We are optimistic that an additional 50 (approximately) MBBS seats will be secured by our students in the second and third phases of counselling,” said senior officer, TMRIES.