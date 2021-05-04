24x7 power supply during corona second wave: CMD Prabhakar

Hyderabad: TSGENCO & TSTRANSCO CMD D Prabhakar Rao informed that continuous power supply will be maintained throughout the State, even during the prevailing pandemic of Covid second wave also and assured that power utilities are fully geared up to combat the spreading of Covid-19. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he held a review meeting with JMD/TSTRANSCO and the Directors of TSTRANSCO & TSGENCO at Vidyut Soudha in Hyderabad on Monday.

He reviewed company-wise preparedness in a detailed manner and a control room was established at TSTRANSCO Head Office at Vidyut Soudha to maintain uninterrupted power supply. Further, directions were issued to all the zonal and circle heads to open control rooms at their respective offices in TSGENCO & TSTRANSCO to attend the emergencies and to minimize the downtime during this period apart from taking care of necessary precautions of Covid-19 protocol in respect of power sector employees and their families.

The CMD also reviewed with CMDs of DISCOMs G Raghuma Reddy and A Gopal Rao and informed to maintain uninterrupted power supply in view of gale and wind during May and June months, especially during this pandemic period. A special vaccination camp was planned to be arranged at Vidyut Soudha, Hyderabad shortly for enabling the electricity employees in co-ordination with medical and health department.