3-day BMS nat’l executive meetings to be held in city

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), All India general secretary Ravindra Himte said BMS has been working regardless of political affiliations for the betterment of workers, and it has submitted representations from district level to the Prime Minister's office on strict implementation of minimum wages.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the national executive meeting of the BMS will be at Rashtriya Education Center from March 29 to 31, in Annojiguda, Ghatkesar. About 15O representatives from 44 Federations of unorganised workers' unions will participate in the meetings.

He said that the BMS had the opportunity to participate in the G20's L-20 meetings participated by the trade unions from the G-20 countries. The meeting has demanded the implementation of the minimum wage laws for the workers in the private sector and employment security for them.

It has also staged a protest before the parliament demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme for workers serving in the public sector. Besides, it protested against privatisation of the public sector undertakings, said BMS state president Kala Srinivas.

That apart, BMS demands that an EPF pension of Rs 5,000 should be extended to the workers in the unorganised sector. Also, protection for the safety and living standards of the workers in the unorganised sector. Demanding the Telangana government to ensure the implementation of the minimum wage law.

He said that the efforts of the BMS helped bring out the implementation of laws for the protection of migrant workers.

He demanded establishing a separate welfare board for the workers in the unorganised sector. Besides, the BMS has also decided to the notice of the centre on the issues faced by the journalists, and concessions like subsidized railway passes.