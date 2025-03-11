Live
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
Just In
3-day FDP on research methodology held
Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, in collaboration with ICSSR-SRC, Hyderabad, under the coordination of Dr D...
Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, in collaboration with ICSSR-SRC, Hyderabad, under the coordination of Dr D Sanjeeva Rao and Y Vijayalakshmi, successfully conducted a three-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Research Methodology from March 6 to March 8.
The programme began with a warm welcome from LV Kamala Devi, Convenor, Head of the Department of Commerce, BVC, followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.
Distinguished guests included CMA Prof G Naresh Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University; Prof Indrakanti Sekhar, Principal, UCC & BM, OU; and Prof Sriharsha Reddy, Dean, IMT, Hyderabad. Dr GSVRK Choudhary, Principal, BVC, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of research in fostering innovation and encouraging faculty to adopt modern methodologies and technology-driven approaches.
Over three days, participants engaged in interactive sessions on structuring research papers, academic writing, journal selection, digital resources, AI tools, and research management software like Zotero and Mendeley. Experts also guided them on citation styles, plagiarism prevention, ethical research practices, funding opportunities, and effective publishing strategies.