3-day FDP on research methodology held

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, in collaboration with ICSSR-SRC, Hyderabad, under the coordination of Dr D Sanjeeva Rao and Y Vijayalakshmi, successfully conducted a three-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Research Methodology from March 6 to March 8.

The programme began with a warm welcome from LV Kamala Devi, Convenor, Head of the Department of Commerce, BVC, followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

Distinguished guests included CMA Prof G Naresh Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University; Prof Indrakanti Sekhar, Principal, UCC & BM, OU; and Prof Sriharsha Reddy, Dean, IMT, Hyderabad. Dr GSVRK Choudhary, Principal, BVC, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of research in fostering innovation and encouraging faculty to adopt modern methodologies and technology-driven approaches.

Over three days, participants engaged in interactive sessions on structuring research papers, academic writing, journal selection, digital resources, AI tools, and research management software like Zotero and Mendeley. Experts also guided them on citation styles, plagiarism prevention, ethical research practices, funding opportunities, and effective publishing strategies.