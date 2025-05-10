3-day pearl and gem fair begins

Hyderabad: The 17th edition of the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair (HJF 2025), organised by Informa Markets in India, commenced on Friday at Hall 4, HITEX. The event brings together thousands of jewellers, designers, manufacturers, and retailers from across the country and abroad, with a strategic focus on wedding and festive season buying ahead of Diwali.

Over 8,000 trade visitors from across India and overseas are set to participate in the three-day event, which will include jewellery conferences, an awards ceremony, events such as ‘Power of Young’, ‘Legends of South’, ‘Jewellery Purchase Managers Connect’, ‘Coffee with Dr Chetan’, and business matchmaking.

With curated showcases from leading names and emerging talent alike, the exhibition is featuring innovative designs and new brand launches aligned with the latest global trends.