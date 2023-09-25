3-day research-based pedagogical workshop concludes at CFRD-OU

Hyderabad: A three-day research pedagogical workshop successfully concluded on Saturday at the Central Facilities for Research and Development (CFRD), Osmania University. The workshop focussed on research-based pedagogical tools for life science teachers. Dr P Swathi, chairperson, Board of Studies, OU Department of Psychology, said importance of emotional intelligence and empathy in teaching strategies will help a student to evolve into a better learner.

During the valedictory session, the chief guest, Dr K Rajender Rao, scientist and Group Leader from ICMR-NIN, reminisced his memories from school days in village where practical approaches in learning helped him build a strong base for his research career. He outlined the importance of such pedagogical workshops for teachers and congratulated the organisers for taking such a noble initiative.

The guest of honour for the session, Prof B Veeraiah, principal, UCS-OU, explained the importance of dedication among teachers in research-based teaching, which can immensely motivate students to choose science as a career. Career opportunities in science are many such as R&D, pharma, biotech, health.

Prof. Sandeep Burgula, convener and director, CFRD-OU, explained the objectives of the workshop, which include several classroom activities, role-play games, practical model-based learning methods, futuristic augmented reality-based learning tools (Caerus Infosystems, Hyderabad), motivational lectures and a session on psychological aspects of teaching-learning.

Dr. Hameeda Bee, coordinator of the workshop and chairperson of board of studies, OU Department of Microbiology, chaired the session.

She stated the importance of such workshops for all teachers, not limited to the subject of science. ’Teachers should strive towards excellence in training students by improving their classroom teaching strategies’.

A prominent motivational speaker and cine actor, K V Pradeep, spoke on how present-day students, who are ‘screenagers’ need to be moulded in a balanced way by adapting to their likes and preferences by teachers. Several faculty members from across colleges in Telangana participated in the event.