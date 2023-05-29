34 trees translocated to NIMS campus in Hyderabad
Minister T Harish Rao takes to Twitter to inform regarding the translocation of trees to NIMS
Hyderabad: The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the NIMS has translocated 24 trees in a step towards sustainable development.
Taking to his Twitter handle, he said “In a step towards sustainable development NIMS has exhibited eco-consciousness by translocating 34trees in campus from MCH area which were uprooted during dismantling of old buildings. Applause to NIMS officials for working towards protecting environment as well!”
