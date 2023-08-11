37 Urdu journalists pass out fact-check course from Osmania University

Hyderabad: Jennifer Larson, Consul General, US Consulate General Hyderabad, stated that the menace of disinformation across the globe weakens democracies and cautioned journalists to be vigilant. She made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the valedictory session of the training project on “Countering Disinformation for Urdu TV journalists” in the auditorium of Salar Jung Museum today.

“The simple fact is that democracy rests on a free and open press, and if the press doesn’t have the correct information, they cannot help us guard our democratic process,” Consul General Larson said. DGP Anjani Kumar requested journalists to ensure that fake news doesn’t spread. He appealed to people not to follow the trend of message forwarding. “Never forward a message or video until you are sure about its authenticity. It doesn’t make any difference in the lives of people even if you don’t forward the right message. But it disturbs the society and may cause violence if you forward unverified messages”, Anjani Kumar said.