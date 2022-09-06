41st South Indian History Congress successful after 2 years break

Hyderabad: The 41st South Indian History Congress (SIHC) held recently witnessed a rare contribution from scholarly research papers from different parts of the country on multiple themes on South Indian History.

According to Prof. Arjuna Rao Kutadi, HoD, History, Osmania University, the three-day SIHC held at GTN (autonomous) Arts College, Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), from August 26 to 28. about 1,300 research papers were received. Five sessions were conducted on histories of political, social, economic, cultural, historiography and maritime. Scholars from Delhi, Lucknow and Noida, besides, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Pondicherry, TN and Telangana took part. It was decided that the next 42-session of SIHC will be held at Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala).

Faculty members of history departments of different institutions in South India voted to elect the SIHC executive committee, that plans and organises the annual conference, comprising 15 members. This time, Prof. Bandi Srinivas, a faculty member, History department, Osmania University, and Dr Bhukya Saidulu of Post Graduate College,OU Secundrabad, were elected with highest votes, unlike before in the SIHC. Prof Srinivas and Dr Saidu stood first and third in the executive..

Prof. Kutadi said, comparing to the previous years, this year's success has brought distinction to the OU History department. His good relations and association with the history departments in South helped garner many votes for the OU faculty.

He congratulated the winners and asked them to dedicate themselves to the cause of preservation and handing over of history to future generations.