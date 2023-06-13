42,654 candidates qualified NEET exam

  • Menu
Hyderabad: NTA has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate ( NEET) 2023 on Tuesday. Around 72884 candidates appeared for entrance exam out of that 42654 candidates qualified the exam.

Kanchani geyanth raghu ram reddy secured 15 All India Rank , B Jagruti secured 49 AIR, Laxmi Rasmitha secured 52 AIR and Prachi secured 65 AIR.

