Live
- 42,654 candidates qualified NEET exam
- Oppn meet in Patna to send message of unity, set date for next meeting
- US NSA calls on PM Modi, says Biden looks forward to his state visit
- Keto diet could be the latest weapon against cancer: Study
- Kejriwal to announce Food Truck Policy soon
- Bengal panchayat polls: Violence over nominations continue for 4th day
- Cyclone Biparjoy not to impact advancement of monsoon
- HMDA refuses to withdraw legal notice against Revanth Reddy
- Double bill for Shettar Topple BJP council in Hubli-Dharwad Corporation
- Revanth asks Arvind Kumar to withdraw his legal notice
42,654 candidates qualified NEET exam
Highlights
NTA has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate ( NEET) 2023 on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: NTA has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate ( NEET) 2023 on Tuesday. Around 72884 candidates appeared for entrance exam out of that 42654 candidates qualified the exam.
Kanchani geyanth raghu ram reddy secured 15 All India Rank , B Jagruti secured 49 AIR, Laxmi Rasmitha secured 52 AIR and Prachi secured 65 AIR.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS