5-Day National online workshop on ‘Urdu Journalism’ begins

Charminar: Worst times are the best times for journalists and journalism aspirants to report the truth," said Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Sr Editor of The Wire, while addressing participants live from Delhi in the inaugural session of 5-Day National Online Workshop broadcast from Urdu Maskan near Khilwath in Charminar on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by Telangana State Urdu Academy (TSUA). "I feel am not just reporting but I am on war border,"she reflected in her keynote address and recalled that Urdu and Urdu journalism has a glorious past in the country. She hoped that Urdu media would be able to provide leadership in times of crisis as it had done during the Freedom Movement.

Speaking on the occasion Shahid Latif, Editor, Inquilab said to the virtual audience from his Mumbai office that journalism is worship rather than employment. He urged budding journalists to make their journalistic services beneficial to humanity."

While addressing 'Urdu Print Media: Prospects and Challenges, M A Majid, Editor Etemaad and member of Press Council of India reiterated that journalism and truth are two sides of the same coin. He also said into career prospects in Urdu journalism.

Telangana State Urdu Academy Director Dr Mohammed Ghouse said that Urdu Academy had been organising various programs to promote Urdu. He also spoke about web journalism on the occasion.

Delivering his presidential, TSUA Chairman Dr Maulana Raheemuddin Ansari said, "India is among nations which have better freedom in media."

S M Fasiullah, Workshop Coordinator informed participants that eight lectures have been planned to be delivered by media industry experts in the 5-Day workshop. He also informed that only registered participants would get the certificate of participation. Urdu officers, students of journalism, members of Urdu Academy and several others were present.