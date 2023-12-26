5-month-old baby succumbs to dog attack in city

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a five-month-old baby succumbed to injuries sustained in a stray dog attack. The infant, who was sleeping in a hut at Vinoba Nagar in Shaikpet area, was mauled by a pack of dogs. The incident of dog attack has sent shivers down the spine of many in the area.

The baby identified as Sarath, a son of daily wage labourers Anji and Anusha, who live in a hut in Shaikpet, they hail from Mahbubnagar district. On December 8, Sarath was put to sleep in the cradle and the couple went to work. After coming back in the evening, the baby was seen crying in a pool of blood with severe injuries. When the baby was taken to the nearest hospital immediately, the doctors advised parents to take him to state-run hospital. The critically injured baby was admitted to the Osmania General Hospital. The child’s condition turned critical and he succumbed on Monday.

According to the police, three stray dogs went near the hut and one of the stray canines went inside the hut which had no door and bit the boy on the face and forehead.

Meanwhile, following the incident, around 20 stray dogs were caught in the area as per guidelines and all of them were found already sterilized, the official said, adding the dogs were subsequently released.

The incident has sent shockwaves among the people in the area. So much so, they feared to venture out of their homes. The residents say, several accidents also occur in nearby areas as dogs chase bikes and cars. Stray dogs are attacking and killing children who move alone. Activities of this animal are proving to be dangerous, especially for small children and women. It has become a cause of terror among the citizens.

The residents said dog attacks are common in the area and had taken place in the past, however 20 dogs were lifted from the locality. After the death of a baby boy, people recalled the incidents, which occurred in previous years. “The dog menace has become a serious matter of concern, as children are becoming victims of dog bite infections. Even after complaining to officials they do not seem to care. The residents are afraid to send children on errands as the dog menace has increased,” said Shailaja, a resident of Vinoba Nagar.

Moreover, People from across the twin cities keep complaining that the civic authorities do not seem to do anything even as the population of canines in streets was rising alarmingly over the last couple of years which claims lives of kids.