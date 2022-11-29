5 years on, Hyderabad Metro chugs on merrily

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) celebrated its 5th anniversary on Tuesday. On this occasion, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMR said that the upcoming project of Airport Express Metro (Corridor-4), phase II that is about three kilometers will go underground. It will be designed in a way that the passengers can enter their respective gates for boarding the flights directly as the metro station at Shamshabad will directly be connected to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

To mark the celebrations, traditional folk dance of Telangana and classical music were performed at Ameerpet Metro Station and 15 commuters were felicitated with gift vouchers for being among the top frequent loyal travellers. PhonePe (celebration event partner) recognised another set of 10 commuters and gave away gift vouchers under their customer loyalty programme.

Stretching on the Airport Metro Express project, NVS Reddy said that the proposed 31 km stretch line for Raidurg to airport will contain both elevated and underground sections, where around 3 km of the entire stretch will be underground. The metro station at Shamshabad will directly be connected to RGIA so that passengers will be able to reach and enter their respective gates for boarding the flight. On December 9, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro( Corridor-4)."

Highlighting the five years' journey, he added, "In these five years we were able to create a world-class metro rail in the city. During a survey carried out by Keolis before Covid-19 (which runs around 30 metro rail systems around the world), Hyderabad Metro rail stood first in passenger satisfaction beating all the cities across the world and very soon another survey will be conducted.

Around 4 lakh passengers are travelling by metro trains daily between three corridors that is Miyapur-LB Nagar, JBS-MGBS and Nagole-Raidurg. On November 29, 2017, the first day of Metro commencement saw around 2 lakh aboard up to 30 km stretch, which slowly kept on increasing. We are currently working on creating more facilities for the passengers for safe commuting," added NVS Reddy. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "We are immensely grateful to our commuters who have reposed their faith in us and given us the opportunity to serve them."